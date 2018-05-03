Subpoena Issued for ‘Apprentice’ Footage in Donald Trump Defamation Suit (Report)

A former contestant on Donald Trump’s reality competition “The Apprentice” has subpoenaed footage from the show, according to a report.

Summer Zervos, who has accused Trump of unwanted groping and kissing, is seeking any footage from the show that shows Trump talking about her or other contestants in a sexual and inappropriate way, her attorney, Mariann Wang, told the Associated Press Wednesday.

Zervos is suing President Trump for defamation, saying that he falsely accused her of lying when she claimed that he made inappropriate advances toward her.

“We are gathering evidence that will prove that the defendant (Trump) lied when he falsely denigrated Ms. Zervos and denied sexually assaulting her,” Wang told the Associated Press.

The AP reported that Trump’s representatives did not respond to a request for comment.

MGM owns “The Apprentice” and footage from the show. The company and executive producer Mark Burnett have previously declined to make footage from Trump’s time on the show available, despite a 2016 Associated Press report that cited multiple people from the show claiming that Trump routinely used obscene and demeaning language during its production.

“It is one thing when the public at large is asking for something, but when you have the power of a court-ordered subpoena, a very different set of rules apply,” Wang told the Associated Press.