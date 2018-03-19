‘Stranger Things’ Stars Land Season 3 Pay Raises

The stars of Netflix’s “Stranger Things” have landed big pay increases for the sci-fi drama’s upcoming third season.

According to a report in Deadline, the child and adult stars of the series will all make six figures per episode for the coming season. Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, and Caleb McLaughlin, the show’s young male stars, are set to make more than $150,000 per episode, according to the report. Millie Bobby Brown, considered the breakout from the first two seasons, is reportedly earning more than three boys. All four reportedly earned $30,000 per episode for the first two seasons.

The two main adult stars, Winona Ryder and David Harbour, are now set to make more than $200,00 per episode, according to the report.

Created by the Duffer Brothers, who return as exec producers and showrunners, “Stranger Things” is coming off another critically acclaimed season. It earned a recent Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for best ensemble in a drama series.

The show is executive produced by the Duffer Brothers, Shawn Levy, Iain Paterson, and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps. Earlier this month, Netflix revealed that Maya Hawke would join the cast as a new co-lead for season three, with Priah Ferguson being promoted to series regular.