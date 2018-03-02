‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 Adds Maya Hawke, Ups Priah Ferguson

Season 3 of Netflix’s sci-fi hit “Stranger Things” is gearing up. The streaming giant has tapped Maya Hawke as one of the new leads and upped Priah Ferguson to a recurring role.

Hawke will play an “alternative girl” bored with her mundane day job. She seeks excitement in her life and gets more than she bargained for when she uncovers a dark secret in Hawkins, Ind.

Ferguson appeared last season in a guest role as Erica, Lucas’ strong-willed, little sister. The scene-stealer returns in the next installment with an army of her own friends. No longer content with sitting on the sidelines, Erica finds herself on a wild mission to save Hawkins from a dangerous new threat.

Created by the Duffer Brothers, who return as exec producers and showrunners, the show is coming off another critically acclaimed season. It earned a recent Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for best ensemble in a drama series.

The show is executive produced by the Duffer Brothers, Shawn Levy, Iain Paterson, and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps.

Hawke can currently be seen as the lead in BBC and Masterpiece’s miniseries adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel “Little Women,” which premiered in the U.K. in December and will air in the U.S. on PBS in May. She is repped by CAA and Untitled Entertainment.

Ferguson’s past credits include FX’s “Atlanta” and PBS’ “Mercy Street.”