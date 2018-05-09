‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 Casts ‘Haters Back Off’ Alum Francesca Reale

Francesca Reale has been cast in Season 3 of “Stranger Things,” Variety has learned.

Reale will appear in the recurring role of Heather, a popular lifeguard at the Hawkins community Pool. The exact details of how she will factor into the story are being kept under wraps, but it is known that Heather will become the center piece of a dark mystery.

Reale previously starred in the Netflix original comedy series “Haters Back Off,” playing Emily, the younger sister of Miranda Sings’ character. She also recently wrapped production on the independent film “Yes God Yes.” She is repped by Buchwald and Atlas Artists.

The entire main cast–consisting of Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Natalia Dyer, and Joe Keery–will return for Season 3 of the hit series. Previously announced new cast members also include Cary Elwes and Jake Busey. Elwes will play Mayor Kline, while Busey will play Bruce. Kline is described as handsome, slick, and sleazy. Your classic ’80s politician, more concerned with his own image than with the people of the small town he governs. Bruce, meanwhile, is a journalist for the The Hawkins Post, with questionable morals and a sick sense of humor.

Maya Hawke will also be one of the new leads in “Stranger Things,” while Priah Ferguson has been upped to a recurring role.