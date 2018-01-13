‘Story of God With Morgan Freeman’ Renewed for Season 3 at Nat Geo, Phil Keoghan to Host ‘Explorer’

“The Story of God with Morgan Freeman” has been renewed for a third season at Nat Geo, the network announced Saturday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

The third season of the series will again follow Academy Award-winning actor Freeman on an international journey as he discovers the power of religion and how it touches all of our lives. Freeman will travel to some of the world’s holiest sites and speak with religious leaders, scientists, historians and archaeologists to try to shed light on questions about the divine that have puzzled us from the beginning.

The series is produced by Revelations Entertainment for National Geographic. For Revelations Entertainment, Freeman, Lori McCreary and James Younger are executive producers. For National Geographic, Kevin Tao Mohs is vice president, production and development; Betsy Forhan is the executive producer; and Tim Pastore is president, original programming and production.

National Geographic also signed an exclusive first-look partnership deal with Revelations Entertainment to expand the hit series franchise by developing even more thought-provoking and insightful nonfiction content.

Related 'Cosmos' to Return for Second Season on National Geographic Nat Geo Sets Premiere Dates for 'Genius' Season 2, 'America Inside Out With Katie Couric'

“We are pleased to expand our partnership with Morgan, Lori, James and the entire Revelations Entertainment team on another season of The Story of God,” said Tim Pastore, NGC president of original programming and production. “Our viewers around the world have had an incredible response to the series thus far, and we’re excited to see where else this team might take us.”

In addition, Nat Geo has announced that “The Amazing Race” host Phil Keoghan will host the network’s long-running series “Explorer.” The upcoming season of the series — with 20 all-new episodes — will continue its longstanding mission to deepen viewers’ understanding of the world.

“Phil embodies what it means to be a National Geographic Explorer — he’s undoubtedly interested and curious about investigating the relationship between the Earth and human life,” said Pastore. “’Explorer’ is a show about informing and entertaining, and we’re confident that with Phil as host, he will be the catalyst for viewers to understand the way we fit into the world.”

A bona fide adventurer who is best known as the host and executive producer of CBS’ “The Amazing Race,” Keoghan has won 10 Primetime Emmy awards and was most recently a correspondent for “60 Minutes Sports” on CBS, won the Director’s Award at the American Documentary Film Festival and hosted National Geographic’s television event, “Earth Live.” A hardcore scuba diver and avid cyclist, Keoghan is also the director of the award-winning feature documentary “Le Ride,” about the 1928 Tour de France.