TV Ratings: Stormy Daniels ’60 Minutes’ Interview Scores Big in Early Numbers

Stormy Daniels’ “60 Minutes” interview about her alleged affair with President Donald Trump led the CBS news program to big gains in the early numbers Sunday night.

“60 Minutes” is currently at a 4.0 rating in adults 18-49 and 21.3 million viewers, more than doubling in both measures compared to last week. However, due to the overrun of NCAA basketball, those numbers will likely see adjustment later today. No matter, Daniels’ interview will go down as the highest-rated and most-watched episode of the program this season.

The interview also earned a 16.3 rating in Nielsen metered market households. That is the best household rating for “60 Minutes” since the 2008 interview with Barack Obama shortly after he was elected President, with that episode notching a 17.4 household rating. Obama’s interview ultimately came in with 24.5 million viewers.

NCAA basketball provided a strong lead-in to the night for CBS, averaging a 5.9 and 25.6 million viewers currently. Later, all of CBS’ scripted shows saw a boost for the night, pending updates. “Instinct” is at a 1.5 and 10.6 million viewers. “NCIS: Los Angeles” is at a 1.1 and 8.6 million. “Madam Secretary” is at a 0.7 and 6.5 million.

For ABC, the third Sunday outing of “American Idol” (1.7, 7.4 million) held steady with last week, as did “America’s Funniest Home Videos” (0.9, 5.3 million) earlier in the night and “Deception” (0.8, 4 million) after “Idol.”

On Fox, “Bob’s Burgers” (0.8, 1.7 million) was even, while “The Simpsons” (1.0, 2.1 million) was up in the demo. “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (0.9, 1.9 million) was even, and “Family Guy” (0.9, 1.9 million) was down slightly. “Last Man on Earth” (0.7, 1.6 million) was even.

For NBC, “Little Big Shots” (0.9, 5.9 million) was down in both measures, as was “Genius Junior” (0.9, 4.2 million) and “Timeless” (0.6, 2.6 million).

CBS handily topped the night, currently holding a 2.5 rating and 14.1 million viewers. ABC was second with a 1.2 and 6 million viewers. Fox was third in the demo with a 0.8 but fourth in viewers with 1.7 million. NBC was fourth in the demo with a 0.7 but third in viewers with 3.8 million.