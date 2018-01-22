Sterling K. Brown, ‘This Is Us’ Cast Talk Time’s Up at SAG Awards

Sterling K. Brown and his “This Is Us” castmates spoke about the Time’s Up movement Sunday at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

“What the Time’s Up movement has meant to me is just really taking stock of the fact that there are certain things,” Brown told reporters backstage, “that I can be more conscientious [of].”

“Things that are funny to you may not be funny to everyone,” Brown said. “There is a responsibility that we have to make sure that our work environment is comfortable for all.”

Brown won the SAG Award for male actor in a television drama Sunday, following previous wins in analogous categories at the Primetime Emmy Awards and the Golden Globes. He and the other cast members of NBC’s “This Is Us” then won for best television-drama ensemble.

“I’m honored to support the movement,” Mandy Moore said backstage, surrounded by her castmates. “I think everyone on this stage is honored to support the movement. I think we all feel encouraged by the momentum forward. It’s an ongoing conversation that we all can participate in and be agents of change.”

“What I would say to young women is that the times they are a-changing,” Susan Kelechi Watson added.

“This Is Us” was a surprise winner for drama ensemble after Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” won for drama series at the Emmys and Globes.

“That tonight we all get to celebrate together, this is a dream,” Brown said of the cast win. “We were all waiting for them to say ‘Handmaid’s Tale.’ We were all set to politely and deservedly [clap for] ‘Handmaid’s Tale.'” He added, “This is a very special night.”