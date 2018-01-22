Sterling K. Brown, ‘This Is Us’ Cast Talk Time’s Up at SAG Awards

By
Daniel Holloway

Senior TV Reporter

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All
This Is Us cast SAG Awards
CREDIT: John Salangsang/REX/Shutterstock

Sterling K. Brown and his “This Is Us” castmates spoke about the Time’s Up movement Sunday at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

“What the Time’s Up movement has meant to me is just really taking stock of the fact that there are certain things,” Brown told reporters backstage, “that I can be more conscientious [of].”

“Things that are funny to you may not be funny to everyone,” Brown said. “There is a responsibility that we have to make sure that our work environment is comfortable for all.”

Brown won the SAG Award for male actor in a television drama Sunday, following previous wins in analogous categories at the Primetime Emmy Awards and the Golden Globes. He and the other cast members of NBC’s “This Is Us” then won for best television-drama ensemble.

“I’m honored to support the movement,” Mandy Moore said backstage, surrounded by her castmates. “I think everyone on this stage is honored to support the movement. I think we all feel encouraged by the momentum forward. It’s an ongoing conversation that we all can participate in and be agents of change.”

“What I would say to young women is that the times they are a-changing,” Susan Kelechi Watson added.

“This Is Us” was a surprise winner for drama ensemble after Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” won for drama series at the Emmys and Globes.

“That tonight we all get to celebrate together, this is a dream,” Brown said of the cast win. “We were all waiting for them to say ‘Handmaid’s Tale.’ We were all set to politely and deservedly [clap for] ‘Handmaid’s Tale.'” He added, “This is a very special night.”

More TV

  • This Is Us cast SAG Awards

    Sterling K. Brown, 'This Is Us' Cast Talk Time's Up at SAG Awards

    Sterling K. Brown and his “This Is Us” castmates spoke about the Time’s Up movement Sunday at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. “What the Time’s Up movement has meant to me is just really taking stock of the fact that there are certain things,” Brown told reporters backstage, “that I can be more conscientious [of].” […]

  • Veep SAG Awards

    SAG Awards TV Winners: 'Big Little Lies,' 'Veep' Propel HBO Over Netflix, Hulu

    Sterling K. Brown and his “This Is Us” castmates spoke about the Time’s Up movement Sunday at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. “What the Time’s Up movement has meant to me is just really taking stock of the fact that there are certain things,” Brown told reporters backstage, “that I can be more conscientious [of].” […]

  • SAG Awards Snubs and Suprises

    SAG Awards: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Sterling K. Brown and his “This Is Us” castmates spoke about the Time’s Up movement Sunday at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. “What the Time’s Up movement has meant to me is just really taking stock of the fact that there are certain things,” Brown told reporters backstage, “that I can be more conscientious [of].” […]

  • No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No

    SAG Awards 2018: Rose Marie, Don Rickles, Adam West Honored During In Memoriam

    Sterling K. Brown and his “This Is Us” castmates spoke about the Time’s Up movement Sunday at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. “What the Time’s Up movement has meant to me is just really taking stock of the fact that there are certain things,” Brown told reporters backstage, “that I can be more conscientious [of].” […]

  • William H. Macy SAG Awards

    William H. Macy at SAG Awards: 'It's Hard to Be a Man These Days'

    Sterling K. Brown and his “This Is Us” castmates spoke about the Time’s Up movement Sunday at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. “What the Time’s Up movement has meant to me is just really taking stock of the fact that there are certain things,” Brown told reporters backstage, “that I can be more conscientious [of].” […]

  • Kristen Bell SAG Awards

    Kristen Bell Calls for 'Empathy and Diligence' During SAG Awards Opening Monologue

    Sterling K. Brown and his “This Is Us” castmates spoke about the Time’s Up movement Sunday at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. “What the Time’s Up movement has meant to me is just really taking stock of the fact that there are certain things,” Brown told reporters backstage, “that I can be more conscientious [of].” […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad