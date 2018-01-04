Sterling K. Brown to Guest Star on ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’

Sterling K. Brown has been tapped for a guest role in an episode of Fox’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” Variety has learned.

Brown will appear as Philip Davidson, a murder suspect who undergoes an all-night interrogation carried out by Det. Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) and Captain Holt (Andre Braugher). Unlike other episodes of the long-running Fox comedy, Brown’s episode will focus entirely on the one storyline.

Brown recently won back-to-back Emmy Award in 2016 and 2017. The first was for his role as attorney Christopher Darden in the FX series “People v. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story.” The second was for his role in the NBC drama “This Is Us,” for which he is also nominated for a Golden Globe this year. Brown will next appear in the Marvel film “Black Panther” and Shane Black’s “The Predator.”

He is repped by Innovative Artists and JWS Entertainment.

Season 5 of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” will return this spring on Fox. In addition to Samberg and Braugher, it also stars Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio, Stephanie Beatriz, Chelsea Peretti, Joel McKinnon Miller,

and Dirk Blocker. The series is produced by Universal Television, 3 Arts Entertainment, Fremulon and Dr. Goor Productions. It was created by Dan Goor and Michael Schur, who executive produce along with David Miner and Luke Del Tredici.