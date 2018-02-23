Stephen Fry Reveals Battle with Cancer in Online Video

Stephen Fry has told fans about his battle with prostate cancer in a video posted to his website, Friday. The video from the actor, comedian, and several times BAFTA Awards presenter, opens with the title “A Message from Stephen Fry,” before the star recounts how he was diagnosed with prostate cancer and subsequently had surgery. He assured fans and supporters that “as far as we know, it’s all been got.”

Fry explained he went to see his doctor for a routine flu jab late last year, and, as part of a wider check-up, ultimately discovered he had prostate cancer. He went on to describe the treatment he has received and the subsequent surgery he underwent to remove his prostate. “It all seemed go pretty well,” he said of the medical procedure.

He described the cancer as an “aggressive little bugger,” but said he is recovering. “You think you’re going to recover well but it takes longer than it might and it’s all pretty undignified and unfortunate. My family and my divine and darling husband were just marvelous and those few friends that have known have been very discreet and kind about it.”

He added: “For the moment I am fit and well and happy but I just wanted to let you know because rumors had started to swirl. Goodness knows I’m not the most important person in the world, but if you are ever on television and do things in the public eye people naturally exhibit a great interest in you.”

Fry concluded: “Here’s hoping I get another few years left on this planet because I enjoy life at the moment and that’s a marvelous thing to be able to say and I would rather it didn’t go away.”

Fry is a familiar and popular figure on British TV. He has starred in classic comedy series including “Blackadder” and presented longrunning panel show “QI.” His film credits include “Gosford Park,” and “Wilde.”