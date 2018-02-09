You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Stephen Colbert on Omarosa’s ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Warning: ‘Oh, Really?’

Erin Nyren

Former White House adviser Omarosa Manigault-Newman joined the cast of “Celebrity Big Brother” this season, making her on-screen debut Wednesday in part one of a three-night premiere, and Stephen Colbert made quick work of her comments regarding her time in the White House on Thursday’s episode of “The Late Show.”

On Thursday’s installment of “Celebrity Big Brother,” Manigault-Newman dished to her roommate Ross Matthews. In a clip, she’s shown telling Matthews, “I was haunted by tweets every single day — like what is he going to tweet next?”

“Oh, really?” Colbert asked sarcastically. “Oh, really, you were haunted? Out here it’s been the Trumpityville horror.”

“Also, Omarosa, pro tip,” he continued. “When you’re on a reality show” — he approached the camera — “whispering doesn’t really work. Trump can still hear you.”

On “Big Brother,” Matthews asked Manigault-Newman if the American public needed to be worried, to which she gave a quick nod. Matthews said he just needed her to say it would be okay, to which she responded, “Okay, no, it’s gonna not be okay.”

“Yeah…yeah,” Colbert responded in a fatalistic tone. “I believe you. I had an inkling things weren’t going to be okay when Trump hired Omarosa to work in the White House.”

Watch the clip below.

