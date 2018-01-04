You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Stephen Colbert Launches ‘Campaign’ for Trump’s ‘Dishonest and Corrupt Media Awards’

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

CREDIT: CBS

Stephen Colbert took the opportunity on Wednesday night’s episode of “The Late Show” to unveil his bid for Trump’s “Dishonest & Corrupt Media Awards,” which the president announced in a tweet Tuesday.

“Or, as we call ’em in the biz, the Fakies,” Colbert quipped. “Because nothing gives you more credibility than Donald Trump calling you a liar, and I, of course, don’t want to get snubbed.”

Colbert went on to explain that he had placed a billboard in Times Square — “the failing New York Times Square” — announcing his candidacy in all categories, including “Outstanding Achievement in Parroting George Soros’ Talking Points,” “The Eric Trump Memorial Award for Disappointment,” and “Smallest Button” — a jab at Trump’s recent tweet aimed at Kim Jong Un in which he claimed to have a larger nuclear button than the North Korean leader.

In a tweet, Colbert added “See you on the red carpet, Anderson Cooper!”

À la awards season “for your consideration” billboards, Colbert’s ad features reviews at the bottom, including “A horrible human being” from Fox News’ Sean Hannity and “You see a no-talent guy like Colbert. There’s nothing funny about what he says. And what he says is filthy. And you have kids watching,” from Donald Trump.

In his tweet, Trump wrote that he would be announcing the awards at “5:00 o’clock” next Monday. “Subjects will cover Dishonesty & Bad Reporting in various categories from the Fake News Media,” and the president encouraged his followers to stay tuned.

Watch the clip below.

