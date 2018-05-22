‘Step Up: High Water’ Renewed for Season 2 at YouTube Premium

Dance drama series “Step Up: High Water” has been renewed for a second season at YouTube Premium, formerly YouTube Red.

Series regulars Naya Rivera and Faizon Love are set to return for the second season, which will consist of 10 hour-long episodes. Production begins on Season 2 in the fall with a debut slated for 2019.

The series is produced by Lionsgate and created and executive produced by showrunner Holly Sorensen. Adam Shankman, Jennifer Gibgot and Meredith Milton, all producers of the original “Step Up” films, executive produced Season 1, along with Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan, who both co-starred in the original Step Up film. All will be returning to executive produce for the second season.

“With ‘Step Up: High Water,’ we wanted to create a dramatic series that reflects the world where the YouTube audience lives — it’s diverse, vibrant and authentic. The energy from the talented teams in front of and behind the camera brought this dance drama to life and pulled viewers in right from the start,” said Susanne Daniels, global head of original content for YouTube. “We look forward to working with Lionsgate, Holly Sorensen and the full ensemble of actors, choreographers, writers, directors and creative minds behind this series for another exciting season.”

In the first season, the series focuses on several ambitious young dancers in a contemporary performing arts school in Atlanta. Sage Odom (Ne-Yo) is the legendary founder of Atlanta’s famed High Water Performing Arts School. Collette (Rivera), is a former dancer turned High Water administrator whose passion for her students is only matched by her history with Sage, and secrets of her own. Dancers Janelle (Lauryn McClain) and Tal (Petrice Jones), are twins who are uprooted from suburban Ohio to live with their Uncle Al (Love). As the pair settle into their new home, new school, and new life they face big challenges. The cast of series regulars, all returning for a second season, include Marcus Mitchell, Jade Chynoweth, Carlito Olivero, Terrence Green, Eric Graise, and Kendra Oyesanya.

”We’re thrilled to be partnering with our friends at YouTube and the amazing cast and creative team of ‘Step Up: High Water’ on the show’s second season,” said Lionsgate executive vice president and head of worldwide scripted television Chris Selak. “Following the success of our film franchise and the series’ first season, we look forward to bringing audiences more of the bold, exhilarating content for which Step Up has become known.”

The series is based on the Lionsgate film franchise, which has grossed $650 million at the global box office. The last three films in the franchise were released by Lionsgate’s Summit Entertainment label.

The news of this renewal comes less than two weeks after YouTube also renewed the critically-acclaimed series “Cobra Kai.” That show is a continuation of the “Karate Kid” films, with William Zabka and Ralph Macchio reprising their roles from the original.