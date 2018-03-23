TV Ratings: ‘Station 19’ Gets Middling Start on ABC

The debut of “Grey’s Anatomy” spinoff “Station 19” failed to generate much heat in the Thursday night Nielsen ratings.

The first hour of “Station 19” aired at 9 p.m. on ABC, with the show generating a 1.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.7 million viewers. That was good enough to tie NBC’s “Chicago Fire” in the demo for the hour, though the NBC series outpaced the fellow firefighter series in total viewers with 6.5 million. The second hour of “Station 19” slipped from the first, with the show drawing a 1.1 rating and 5.1 million viewers at 10 p.m., losing to a second episode of “Chicago Fire” (1.2, 7.1 million) in both measures in the hour. Overall, “Station 19” averaged a 1.2 and 5.4 million viewers across both hours.

Earlier on ABC, “Grey’s Anatomy” (1.9, 7.5 million) was even.

CBS topped the night with NCAA basketball, which is currently at a 2.4 and 8 million viewers. Due to the nature of live sports, however, those numbers will likely see adjustments later today.

On NBC, “Superstore” (1.1, 3.9 million) held steady while “AP Bio” (0.7, 2.9 million) slipped from last week. Back-to-back episodes of “Chicago Fire” followed.

On Fox, “Gotham” (0.7, 2.4 million) was even, as was “Showtime at the Apollo” (0.6, 2.4 million).

The CW aired only repeats.

CBS is currently at a 2.4 and 8 million viewers. ABC was second with a 1.4 and 6.1 million. NBC was third with a 1.1 and 5.6 million. Fox was fourth with a 0.6 and 2.4 million. The CW averaged a 0.2 and 0.79 million.