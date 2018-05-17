Starz’s ‘The Spanish Princess’ Casts Charlotte Hope, Sets All Female Directors

Charlotte Hope will star in Starz’s “The Spanish Princess,” which is the cabler’s follow-up to “The White Queen” and “The White Princess,” Variety has learned.

Hope takes on the titular role, Catherine of Aragon, who is promised in marriage to the future King of England Prince Arthur (played by Angus Imrie). Catherine is described as “the source of curiosity, resentment and suspicion among her new family.” When Prince Arthur dies shortly after their wedding, Catherine finds her future as Queen in question and at the mercy of a divided Tudor court under the threat of enemies both abroad and closer to home.

Returning to the world of Tudor royal court intrigue, the story unfolds from the point of view of the women, which works to shed a light on a previously untold corner of history — including the lives of people of color that lived and worked in 16th century London.

Stephanie Levi-John will play Catherine’s lady-in-waiting and confidante Lina de Cardonnes, and Georgie Henley is Margaret “Meg” Tudor. The show also stars Dame Harriet Walter, Laura Carmichael, Ruairi O’Connor, Elliot Cowan, Alexandra Moen, Philip Cumbus, Nadia Parkes, Aaron Cobham, Alan McKenna, Richard Pepper, Olly Rix, Jodan Renzo, Daniel Cerqueira and Alicia Borrachero.

Emma Frost and Matthew Graham will serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. Additional executive producers on the series are Colin Callender and Scott Huff from Playground and Charlie Pattinson and Charlie Hampton from All3 Media’s New Pictures.

The first two episodes will be directed by Birgitte Stærmose, who is one of an all-female directing line-up the show plans to hire.

“The Spanish Princess” started production Thursday. Starz will retain all domestic multiplatform pay TV and SVOD rights to the series, while Lionsgate will retain all international and domestic distribution and home entertainment rights.

This is the third installment in the anthology series. It is produced by Playground and All3 Media’s New Pictures and drawn from the global bestselling novels, “The Constant Princess” and “The King’s Curse,” written by Philippa Gregory.