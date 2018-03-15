Starz Greenlights Limited Series ‘Spanish Princess’ Based on Philippa Gregory Novels

Starz has ordered a new limited series titled “The Spanish Princess,” the premium cabler announced Thursday.

The series continues the story from Starz miniseries “The White Queen” and the STARZ Original Limited Series “The White Princess.” Like the other two series, “The Spanish Princess” will draw from the books of Philippa Gregory, namely “The Constant Princess” and “The King’s Curse.”

The series follows Catherine of Aragon, the beautiful teenaged princess of Spain who was promised the English throne since she was a child. She arrives in England with her court including her lady-in-waiting Lina, an African Moor. She is Princess of Wales now, but when her husband Prince Arthur dies suddenly, the throne seems lost to Catherine. Until she claims her marriage was never consummated and that as a virgin she may set her sights on the new heir, the charismatic and headstrong Prince Harry who will one day rule as King Henry VIII.

Emma Frost and Matthew Graham will serve as showrunners and executive producers. Executive producing with Frost and Graham are Colin Callender and Scott Huff from Playground and Charlie Pattinson and Charlie Hampton from All3 Media’s New Pictures. Starz’ senior vice president of original programming Karen Bailey is the executive in charge of “The Spanish Princess.”

Starz retains all domestic multiplatform pay TV and SVOD rights to the series. Lionsgate retains all international and domestic distribution and home entertainment rights.