Starz Renews Verizon Fios TV Deal as Channels Remain Dark for Altice USA’s New York Subscribers

Starz, the Lionsgate-owned premium cable network, announced a multiyear agreement with Verizon extending distribution on the telco’s Fios TV service.

Starz announced the renewal with Verizon just days after Starz channels went dark Jan. 1 on Altice USA’s New York-area cable systems — a key Fios rival in the market.

Financial terms of the Starz-Verizon affiliation agreement were not disclosed. Under the deal, Verizon will continue to offer the full complement of Starz offerings including premium pay-TV channels, video-on-demand and online services.

“Verizon has done a tremendous job in selling our premium services Fios subscribers,” Starz COO Jeffrey Hirsch said in a statement. “They are an industry leader in offering the best video content for its Fios TV customers, and we look forward to working with them to enhance the premium experience for their Starz and Starz Encore subscribers.”

In the case of Altice USA, which includes the former Cablevision Systems, the cable operator said Starz was asking for rate increases that would force it to charge customers more than Starz’s stand-alone streaming service costs. Starz has accused Altice of being unwilling to negotiate in good faith.

Pictured above: Abigail Hardingham in Starz original series “The Missing”

