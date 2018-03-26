Starz Greenlights Comedy Series ‘Now Apocalypse’ From Gregg Araki, Steven Soderbergh

Starz has ordered a new comedy series titled “Now Apocalypse,” the premium cabler announced Monday.

The half-hour comedy will be created and executive produced by Gregg Araki, with Steven Soderbergh also set to executive produce. The series is described as a surreal, coming-of-age comedy that follows Ulysses and his friends Carly, Ford and Severine, who are on various quests pursing love, sex and fame in Los Angeles. Between sexual and romantic dating app adventures, Ulysses grows increasingly troubled as foreboding premonitory dreams make him wonder if some kind of dark and monstrous conspiracy going on, or is he just smoking too much weed?

“If this isn’t the craziest thing I’ve ever read, it’s tied for first,” said Soderbergh. “We will not be responsible for people’s heads splitting in half when they see it.”

Starz has ordered a 10-episode first season of “Now Apocalypse.” All 10 episodes are co-written by author and Vogue.com sex columnist Karley Sciortino, creator and host of “Slutever” on Viceland. The order also furthers Soderbergh’s relationship with Starz, for whom he also executive produces the drama series “The Girlfriend Experience,” based on his 2009 film of the same name. It is also Soderbergh’s latest TV project in recent years, with the celebrated film director having executive produced shows like “The Knick” for Cinemax, “Red Oaks” for Amazon, “Mosaic” for HBO, and “Godless” for Netflix. He also directed multiple episodes of “The Knick” and “Mosaic.”

Araki previously directed two episodes of “Red Oaks.” He also recently helmed episodes of “Riverdale” and “13 Reasons Why.” He is perhaps best known for his films “Mysterious Skin” and “Kaboom.”

“Gregg brings an incredibly unique and adventurous story to the Starz brand and we cannot wait for the world to meet the bold, sexy and fun characters of ‘Now Apocalypse’,” said Carmi Zlotnik, president of programming for Starz. “It’s exciting to bring diverse and compelling storytelling to the screen as part of Starz’s ongoing programming strategy to provide premium content to reach underserved audiences.”

