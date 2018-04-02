Starz Names Lauren Townsend Communications Head

Starz has named Lauren Townsend executive vice president of communications.

In her new role, Townsend will oversee all media-relations initiatives for the subscription service, including corporate communications; international, affiliate and external affairs; government relations; pro-social outreach; program publicity; talent relations; special events; and awards campaigns. She will also act as the Lionsgate-owned company’s chief press officer and spokesperson.

“We have had the privilege of working with Lauren on the Starz Original series ‘Outlander’ while she was at Sony and I’m thrilled to officially welcome her to our team as we continue to grow our original programming with both scripted and unscripted stories,” said Starz CEO Chris Albrecht, to whom Townsend will report. “Lauren’s extensive publicity experience in consumer, trade and business press will play a critical role in shaping the corporate messaging for the network and company. She’s an excellent addition to the senior team.”

Townsend joins Starz from Sony Pictures Television, where she most recently served as vice president, media and talent relations, and oversaw domestic and international publicity and talent relations. She previously co-founded lifestyle PR firm Townsend Olmstead Media Co., where she was principal-CEO. She also was an interim director of drama publicity at Warner Bros. Television and a senior press manager at NBC Universal.

