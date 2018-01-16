Starz Names Audrey Lee General Counsel, Executive Vice President

Audrey Lee has joined Starz as executive vice president and general counsel, the premium cabler announced Tuesday.

Lee will report directly to Starz president and CEO Chris Albrecht and take over for chief legal officer David Weil, who joined Starz in 2014 and will continue in a consulting role. Based in the company’s Beverly Hills office, Lee will be responsible for developing the strategic direction of business and legal affairs for the company, including affiliate negotiations, content acquisition and production, litigation and compliance.

“Audrey’s broad legal experience in the entertainment industry makes her the ideal choice to lead the Starz legal team as the network evolves and thrives with the growing original programming slate,” said Albrecht. “David has been instrumental in charting the strategic direction for the Starz businesses over the past several years and we thank him for his invaluable contributions to Starz and its evolution into a global media brand.”

“I’m delighted to join Chis and his leadership team. I look forward to helping chart the course for the business during a time of rapid change for our industry,” said Lee.

Related Starz Announces Premieres for 'Howards End,' 'Vida,' 'Sweetbitter,' Greenlights 'John Wick' Television Adaptation Starz Renews Verizon Fios TV Deal as Channels Remain Dark for Altice USA's New York Subscribers

Lee joins Starz from Lionsgate where she served as executive vice president and deputy general counsel. Lee worked closely with the Lionsgate senior management team, supporting them on M&A activities and overseeing legal issues for Lionsgate’s SVOD channels, location-based entertainment, merchandising and gaming businesses. Prior to Lionsgate, she served as senior vice president of legal affairs at Sony Pictures Entertainment, where she oversaw all legal work relating to home entertainment and television distribution both domestically and in select international markets.

Lee began her career at the international law firm of Latham & Watkins, LLP handling mergers and acquisitions, securities, and intellectual property licensing. Sje received her JD from the University of Chicago. In addition, she holds an MBA from UCLA, the same institution from which she received her undergraduate degree.