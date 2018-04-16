Starz Acquires Original Comedy Series From Shuttered Seeso Service

Starz has acquired a clutch of programs that previously aired on NBCUniversal’s Seeso comedy streaming service, including “Take My Wife,” “Night Train with Wyatt Cenac” and “Sklar Brothers: Hipster Ghosts.”

NBCUniversal shuttered Seeso last fall, leaving a number of shows in limbo with finished episodes that had not made it to air.

The deal also includes “The UCB Show,” “New York’s Funniest,” “Brian Posehn: Criminally Posehn” and “Lachlan Patterson Live from Venice Beach,” which will be available beginning May 1 on the Starz App and Starz On Demand. “The Pistol Shrimps” documentary will be available June 1 and “Andy Richter’s Home for the Holidays” will release Oct. 1 for streaming and download.

“We are excited to address the uncertain fate of several Seeso series, including the beloved ‘Take My Wife’ series, by providing a new home for these programs and their fans at Starz,” said C. Brett Marottoli, head of program acquisitions for Starz, said.. “These comedies align strategically with many Starz Original series and will appeal to our audiences as we continue featuring more diverse casts and storylines across the Starz platforms.”

Starz acquired the content in a licensing agreement with NBCUniversal Television and New Media Distribution. “Take My Wife,” starring Cameron Esposito and Rhea Butcher, is a half-hour, single-camera original series that follows the real-life couple in their lives as stand-up comedians. It is the first scripted series co-created by and co-starring a queer married couple, and one of the few series to focus specifically on gay women.

“The fan response to ‘Take My Wife’ has been so positive and overwhelming and we’re beyond excited that Starz will bring the show to even more people,” Butcher said in a statement.

“I mean, we’re stars so it’s perfect that we’re gonna be on Starz,” Esposito added.