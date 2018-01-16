‘Stargate’ Alums Attached to Syfy International Original ‘The Outpost’

Syfy has greenlit “The Outpost,” an original fantasy series for its international networks. “Stargate” producer Dean Devlin and “Stargate SG-1” showrunner Jonathan Glassner will executive produce the 10-part series.

It will bow on NBCUniversal’s Syfy channel across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and Australia. Production got underway Tuesday, in Utah, for delivery later in 2018.

“The Outpost” will star Jessica Green (“Ash vs. Evil Dead”) as Talon, the lone survivor of a race called the Blackbloods. After her village is destroyed by mercenaries, she sets out to find the killers of her family, discovering along the way that she has mysterious powers, which ultimately she must use to battle a fanatical religious dictator.

Green is joined by Jake Stormoen (“Mythica”), Andrew Howard (“Hatfields and McCoys”), Anand Desai-Barochia (“Lake Mead”), Robyn Malcolm (“Top of the Lake”), and Kristian Nairn (“Game of Thrones”) in the cast.

Steve Patscheck, EVP, global programming, NBCU International Networks, said: “We look forward to debuting ‘The Outpost’ to Syfy fans across the globe as part of the brand’s continued commitment to building the ultimate community for passionate sci-fi fans.”

Devlin’s Electric Entertainment, which makes TNT series “The Librarians,” is exec producing and handling international sales. It will be pre-selling the series at NATPE and in Berlin.

Arrowstorm Entertainment is also executive producing the project. Jason Faller and Kynan Griffin from the sci-fi production house created “The Outpost” and will executive produce.

“Fans and audiences worldwide turn to Syfy for the best in genre television, and we know ‘The Outpost’ will thrive there,” said Faller. “With a cast of rising stars and a mind-blowing concept, viewers are about to discover their new favorite fantasy series.”