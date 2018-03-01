‘The Last Jedi’ Star Kelly Marie Tran Joins Elizabeth Olsen Facebook Series (EXCLUSIVE)

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” breakout Kelly Marie Tran has been cast in a lead role for Elizabeth Olsen’s upcoming series for , Variety has learned exclusively.

The 10-episode series, now entitled “Sorry for Your Loss,” is a dark comedy that explores the life of young widow Leigh Gibbs (Olsen) as she deals with the grief of losing her husband while reconnecting with relationships of her past.

Tran will star as Jules, Leigh’s younger sister. The character is described as the most fun girl at a party, and the hardest to live with. In the face of her brother-in-law’s death, Jules is not only fighting day-by-day to maintain her sobriety, but also struggling to evolve out of the role of the well-meaning disaster in her family.

Tran shot to international fame for playing Rose Tico in “The Last Jedi,” which has grossed over $1.3 billion worldwide. Her previous credits include the NBC “About a Boy” series and multiple appearances in “CollegeHumor Originals.”

She is repped by CAA and Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder & Christopher.

“Sorry For Your Loss” was created and will be executive produced by Kit Steinkellner. Lizzy Weiss will serve as showrunner. James Ponsoldt will executive produce and direct the pilot and additional episodes. Olsen will also executive produce along with Robin Schwartz, Marc Turtletaub and Peter Saraf for Big Beach TV. Cynthia Pett, Brad Petrigala, and Jon Liebman are executive producing for Brillstein Entertainment Partners. Big Beach TV, a subsidiary of independent film company Big Beach, will serve as the studio.