Disney Channel Orders ‘Star Wars Resistance’ Animated Series

The anime-inspired series “Star Wars Resistance” will premiere on Disney Channel in the U.S. in the fall.

“Resistance” will also air on Disney XD and around the world after the fall debut. The show follows a young pilot named Kazudo Xiono who was recruited by the Resistance to spy on the increasing threat of the First Order. The time period explored in the series will be uncharted territory as the events occur prior to the 2015 blockbuster “The Force Awakens.”

In addition to new characters and ace pilots, the adventure will include beloved characters from the “Star Wars” franchise such as BB-8, Poe Dameron, and Captain Phasma, which will be voiced by actors Oscar Isaac and Gwendoline Christie, who played the characters in the film.

Also joining the voice cast are Bobby Moynihan, Christopher Sean, Suzie McGrath, Scott Lawrence, Myrna Velasco, Josh Brener, Donald Faison, Jim Rash, and Rachel Butera.

The new series was created by Dave Filoni, the Lucasfilm Animation veteran behind animated spin-offs “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” and “Star Wars Rebels.”

“The idea for ‘Star Wars Resistance’ came out of my interest in World War II aircraft and fighter pilots,” said Filoni. “My grandfather was a pilot and my uncle flew and restored planes, so that’s been a big influence on me. There’s a long history of high-speed racing in Star Wars, and I think we’ve captured that sense of excitement in an anime-inspired style, which is something the entire team has been wanting to do for a long time.”

Athena Portillo and Justin Ridge, who also worked on “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” and “Star Wars Rebels” will serve as executive producers on “Star Wars Resistance” alongside Brandon Auman, who was previously a writer and executive producer on “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.”