‘Star Wars’ Live-Action Series Sets Jon Favreau as Writer, Executive Producer

Jon Favreau has been tapped to write and executive produce the live-action “Star Wars” series at Disney’s upcoming streaming service, the company announced Thursday.

“I couldn’t be more excited about Jon coming on board to produce and write for the new direct-to-consumer platform,” said Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy. “Jon brings the perfect mix of producing and writing talent, combined with a fluency in the ‘Star Wars’ universe. This series will allow Jon the chance to work with a diverse group of writers and directors and give Lucasfilm the opportunity to build a robust talent base.”

Favreau previously collaborated with Disney as the director of “Iron Man,” which formed the bedrock of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

He also directed “Iron Man 2” and served as an executive producer of the “Iron Man” and “Avengers” films. He also directed and produced the hit live-action version of “The Jungle Book,” which won an Academy Award for its visual effects. He is currently in production on Disney’s live-action remake of “The Lion King,” which is set for release in 2019.

The untitled “Star Wars” live-action series does not yet have a release date. Disney first unveiled plans for the series back in November. The Disney streaming service is expected to launch by the end of 2019.

“If you told me at 11 years old that I would be getting to tell stories in the ‘Star Wars’ universe, I wouldn’t have believed you,” Favreau said. “I can’t wait to embark upon this exciting adventure.”