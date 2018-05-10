‘Star’ Renewed for Season 3 by Fox

“Star” has been renewed for a third season at Fox.

The musical drama centered on a girl group trio trying will be returning for the 2018-19 television season.

The series stars Jude Demorest, Brittany O’Grady and Ryan Destiny as the singers of the group, with Queen Latifah as their mentor and surrogate mother. Benjamin Bratt, Amiyah Scott, Quincy Brown, Miss Lawrence, Michael Michele, Stephen Dorff and Luke James also star.

This announcement follows the renewal of Daniels’ first Fox drama, “Empire,” which is “Star’s” sister series on Wednesday nights and saw a crossover event this season. Fox has also already renewed “9-1-1,” “The Resident,” “The Gifted,” “The Orville” and “The Simpsons.” The network has also ordered new dramas “The Passage” and “Proven Innocent” to series, as well as a new comedy entitled “The Cool Kids.”

“Star” is a production of 20th Century Fox Television in association with Lee Daniels Ent. Lee Daniels and Tom Donaghy created the series and also serve as executive producers alongside Pamela Oas Williams and Karin Gist.

This announcement comes concurrently with the news that Daniels has just signed a new overall deal with the studio.

The second season of “Star” is averaging 4.17 million total live+same day viewers and 1.33 in the 18-49 demo. When looking at the total multi-platform audience, it averages 7.2 million viewers and a 1.9 among adults 18-49 in the live+7 window.