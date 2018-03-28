NATAS Unveils Nominees for 39th Annual Sports Emmy Awards

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced the nominees for the 39th Annual Sports Emmy Awards.

Nominations were announced in 40 categories including Outstanding Live Sports Special, Live Sports Series and Playoff Coverage, three Documentary categories, Outstanding New Media, Outstanding Play-by-Play Announcer and Studio Host, among others.

“This looks to be a wide-open competition this year,” said Steve Ulrich, Senior Vice President, Sports Emmy Awards, in a statement. “There are newcomers in many categories, and coupled with content creator extraordinaire Barry Frank receiving the Sports Lifetime Achievement Award, it should be an exciting evening.

Nominees will be honored during a May 8th ceremony at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City.

ESPN led the industry in Sports Emmy Award nominations, earning 54 for 2017, including 10 nominations for its college football coverage. NBC Sports earned 28 nominations for 2017.

A full list of nominees can be found here.