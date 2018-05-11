‘Splitting Up Together’ Renewed for Season 2 at ABC

Freshman comedy “Splitting Up Together” has been renewed for another season at ABC.

Based on the Danish series of the same name, the show tells the story of a couple whose marriage is reignited by their divorce. They still live in the same house, alternating weeks, with one living upstairs and doing the parenting while the other lives downstairs in the guest apartment.

It stars Jenna Fischer, Oliver Hudson, Bobby Lee, Diane Farr, Lindsay Price, Olivia Keville, Van Crosby, and Sander Thomas. Emily Kapnek serves as writer and executive producer. Dean Holland directed and executive produced the pilot. Ellen DeGeneres, Jeff Kleeman, Mette Heeno, Mie Andreasen, and Hella Joof also serve as executive producers. DeGeneres’ A Very Good Production and Kapnek’s Piece of Pie Productions produce in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Fischer announced the news on her Instagram story on Friday.

The show has performed well in its first season, averaging a 1.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 4.7 million viewers in Live+Same Day on Tuesday nights. It also received a substantial boost airing on the same night as the revival of “Roseanne.”

The renewal comes on the heels of ABC cancelling both “Quanitco” and “Designated Survivor.” ABC had previously renewed “The Goldbergs,” “The Good Doctor,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Modern Family,” “Speechless,” and “Roseanne.” The network has also ordered a spinoff of “The Goldbergs” for next season, along with the one-hour series “The Rookie” and “Take Two.” Earlier this week, ABC also ordered the drama series “A Million Little Things” for the 2018-2019 season as well as the single-camera comedy “Single Parents.”

