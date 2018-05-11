‘Splitting Up Together’ Renewed for Season 2 at ABC

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Splitting Up Together
CREDIT: Courtesy of ABC

Freshman comedy “Splitting Up Together” has been renewed for another season at ABC.

Based on the Danish series of the same name, the show tells the story of a couple whose marriage is reignited by their divorce. They still live in the same house, alternating weeks, with one living upstairs and doing the parenting while the other lives downstairs in the guest apartment.

It stars Jenna Fischer, Oliver Hudson, Bobby Lee, Diane Farr, Lindsay Price, Olivia Keville, Van Crosby, and Sander Thomas. Emily Kapnek serves as writer and executive producer. Dean Holland directed and executive produced the pilot. Ellen DeGeneres, Jeff Kleeman, Mette Heeno, Mie Andreasen, and Hella Joof also serve as executive producers. DeGeneres’ A Very Good Production and Kapnek’s Piece of Pie Productions produce in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Fischer announced the news on her Instagram story on Friday.

The show has performed well in its first season, averaging a 1.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 4.7 million viewers in Live+Same Day on Tuesday nights. It also received a substantial boost airing on the same night as the revival of “Roseanne.”

The renewal comes on the heels of ABC cancelling both “Quanitco” and “Designated Survivor.” ABC had previously renewed “The Goldbergs,” “The Good Doctor,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Modern Family,” “Speechless,” and “Roseanne.” The network has also ordered a spinoff of “The Goldbergs” for next season, along with the one-hour series “The Rookie” and “Take Two.” Earlier this week, ABC also ordered the drama series “A Million Little Things” for the 2018-2019 season as well as the single-camera comedy “Single Parents.”

RELATED CONTENT:

More TV

  • GRAND HOTEL - ABC's "Grand Hotel"

    ABC Orders 'Grand Hotel,' 'Whiskey Cavalier'

    Freshman comedy “Splitting Up Together” has been renewed for another season at ABC. Based on the Danish series of the same name, the show tells the story of a couple whose marriage is reignited by their divorce. They still live in the same house, alternating weeks, with one living upstairs and doing the parenting while […]

  • ALEX, INC. - "The Fever" -

    'Alex Inc' Canceled by ABC After One Season

    Freshman comedy “Splitting Up Together” has been renewed for another season at ABC. Based on the Danish series of the same name, the show tells the story of a couple whose marriage is reignited by their divorce. They still live in the same house, alternating weeks, with one living upstairs and doing the parenting while […]

  • Fox's Big Plans to Trim TV

    Fox's Big Plans to Trim TV Ads Continue to Evolve (EXCLUSIVE)

    Freshman comedy “Splitting Up Together” has been renewed for another season at ABC. Based on the Danish series of the same name, the show tells the story of a couple whose marriage is reignited by their divorce. They still live in the same house, alternating weeks, with one living upstairs and doing the parenting while […]

  • Splitting Up Together

    'Splitting Up Together' Renewed for Season 2 at ABC

    Freshman comedy “Splitting Up Together” has been renewed for another season at ABC. Based on the Danish series of the same name, the show tells the story of a couple whose marriage is reignited by their divorce. They still live in the same house, alternating weeks, with one living upstairs and doing the parenting while […]

  • Great News

    'Great News' Canceled After Two Seasons at NBC

    Freshman comedy “Splitting Up Together” has been renewed for another season at ABC. Based on the Danish series of the same name, the show tells the story of a couple whose marriage is reignited by their divorce. They still live in the same house, alternating weeks, with one living upstairs and doing the parenting while […]

  • SINGLE PARENTS - ABC's "Single Parents"

    ABC Orders Comedy 'Single Parents' to Series

    Freshman comedy “Splitting Up Together” has been renewed for another season at ABC. Based on the Danish series of the same name, the show tells the story of a couple whose marriage is reignited by their divorce. They still live in the same house, alternating weeks, with one living upstairs and doing the parenting while […]

  • Quantico Designated Survivor

    'Quantico,' 'Designated Survivor' Canceled by ABC

    Freshman comedy “Splitting Up Together” has been renewed for another season at ABC. Based on the Danish series of the same name, the show tells the story of a couple whose marriage is reignited by their divorce. They still live in the same house, alternating weeks, with one living upstairs and doing the parenting while […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad