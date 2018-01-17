Spike TV Gets Fiery Farewell as Paramount Network Launch Approaches (Watch)

Spike TV is going out in a blaze of glory.

The Viacom-owned cable network, which will rebrand as The Paramount Network on Thursday, is hosting a live video on its social channels in which the network’s soon-to-be former logo is being destroyed with a wide range of weapons. Viewers can help determine the means of destruction for the logo by interacting and voting via Facebook reactions. Each reaction will represent a different form of destruction.

Among the implements being used to trash the logo are a cannon, paint balloons, a sledgehammer pendulum, and flaming arrows. The stunt comes after the #GoodbyeSpike and #SpikeUnfiltered social media campaigns, which saw the network’s social media “go rogue” and start lambasting some of their former programming, like TNA wrestling, “The Joe Schmo Show,” and “1000 Ways to Die.” We Are Social created the six-week “Goodbye Spike” campaign.

Among the shows that will debut on the Paramount Network are the event series “Waco” and the Kevin Costner-led drama “Yellowstone.” The network will also air the special “Lip Sync Battle Live: A Michael Jackson Celebration” to celebrate the launch.

Watch the video below.