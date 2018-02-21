Rob Hardy to Direct CW’s April Blair-Spencer Paysinger Pilot (EXCLUSIVE)

Rob Hardy has been tapped to direct the CW drama pilot inspired by the life of football player Spencer Paysinger, Variety has learned exclusively.

Hardy developed the BET series “The Quad” in addition to directing the pilot. The series is now in its second season. He has also directed episodes of multiple CW shows including “Arrow,” “The Flash,” “The Vampire Diaries,” and “The Originals.”

His other directing credits include shows like “Shameless,” “Power,” “How to Get Away with Murder,” and “Black-ish.” He is directing upcoming episodes of The CW’s “Black Lightning” and “Deception” at ABC.

He is repped by Verve, The Rookery, and Hansen Jacobson.

In the pilot, a rising high school football player from South Central L.A. is recruited to play for Beverly Hills High. April Blair will write and executive produce the Paysinger project, with Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter also executive producing. Robbie Rogers will produce with Dane Morck consulting. Berlanti Productions will produce in association with Warner Bros Television, where Berlanti is set up under an overall deal.