You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Rob Hardy to Direct CW’s April Blair-Spencer Paysinger Pilot (EXCLUSIVE)

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All

Rob Hardy has been tapped to direct the CW drama pilot inspired by the life of football player Spencer Paysinger, Variety has learned exclusively.

Hardy developed the BET series “The Quad” in addition to directing the pilot. The series is now in its second season. He has also directed episodes of multiple CW shows including “Arrow,” “The Flash,” “The Vampire Diaries,” and “The Originals.”

His other directing credits include shows like “Shameless,” “Power,” “How to Get Away with Murder,” and “Black-ish.” He is directing upcoming episodes of The CW’s “Black Lightning” and “Deception” at ABC.

He is repped by Verve, The Rookery, and Hansen Jacobson.

In the pilot, a rising high school football player from South Central L.A. is recruited to play for Beverly Hills High. April Blair will write and executive produce the Paysinger project, with Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter also executive producing. Robbie Rogers will produce with Dane Morck consulting. Berlanti Productions will produce in association with Warner Bros Television, where Berlanti is set up under an overall deal.

More TV

  • Rob Hardy to Direct CW's April

    Rob Hardy to Direct CW's April Blair-Spencer Paysinger Pilot (EXCLUSIVE)

    Rob Hardy has been tapped to direct the CW drama pilot inspired by the life of football player Spencer Paysinger, Variety has learned exclusively. Hardy developed the BET series “The Quad” in addition to directing the pilot. The series is now in its second season. He has also directed episodes of multiple CW shows including “Arrow,” […]

  • Room 104 HBO Duplass

    Netflix Lands Worldwide Rights to Next Four Duplass Brothers Pics (EXCLUSIVE)

    Rob Hardy has been tapped to direct the CW drama pilot inspired by the life of football player Spencer Paysinger, Variety has learned exclusively. Hardy developed the BET series “The Quad” in addition to directing the pilot. The series is now in its second season. He has also directed episodes of multiple CW shows including “Arrow,” […]

  • Germany's ProSiebenSat.1 Names Ex-Head of Tech

    Germany's ProSiebenSat.1 Names Former Head of British Tech Group Dyson as New CEO

    Rob Hardy has been tapped to direct the CW drama pilot inspired by the life of football player Spencer Paysinger, Variety has learned exclusively. Hardy developed the BET series “The Quad” in addition to directing the pilot. The series is now in its second season. He has also directed episodes of multiple CW shows including “Arrow,” […]

  • LOST IN SPACE

    Netflix Reveals 'Lost in Space' Reboot Premiere Date, First Trailer (Watch)

    Rob Hardy has been tapped to direct the CW drama pilot inspired by the life of football player Spencer Paysinger, Variety has learned exclusively. Hardy developed the BET series “The Quad” in addition to directing the pilot. The series is now in its second season. He has also directed episodes of multiple CW shows including “Arrow,” […]

  • President Barack Obama meets with Rev.

    Billy Graham, Evangelist Who Harnessed the Power of TV, Dies at 99

    Rob Hardy has been tapped to direct the CW drama pilot inspired by the life of football player Spencer Paysinger, Variety has learned exclusively. Hardy developed the BET series “The Quad” in addition to directing the pilot. The series is now in its second season. He has also directed episodes of multiple CW shows including “Arrow,” […]

  • amazon-logo

    Amazon Developing 'Consider Phlebas' as Fantasy Drama Series

    Rob Hardy has been tapped to direct the CW drama pilot inspired by the life of football player Spencer Paysinger, Variety has learned exclusively. Hardy developed the BET series “The Quad” in addition to directing the pilot. The series is now in its second season. He has also directed episodes of multiple CW shows including “Arrow,” […]

  • German Stars and Industry Shine At

    German Stars and Industry Shine At Bavaria Fiction's Berlin Bash

    Rob Hardy has been tapped to direct the CW drama pilot inspired by the life of football player Spencer Paysinger, Variety has learned exclusively. Hardy developed the BET series “The Quad” in addition to directing the pilot. The series is now in its second season. He has also directed episodes of multiple CW shows including “Arrow,” […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad