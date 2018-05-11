‘Speechless’ Renewed for Season 3 at ABC

“Speechless” has been renewed for a third season at ABC.

The single-camera comedy follows Maya DiMeo (Minnie Driver), a mom on a mission who will do anything for her family, particularly her eldest son JJ (Micah Fowler), who has cerebral palsy. The series begins with the family moving to a new school that will provide JJ with an aide to speak for him, but JJ prefers the company of groundskeeper Kenneth (Cedric Yarbrough).

In addition to Driver, Fowler, and Yarbrough, the series stars John Ross Bowie, Mason Cook, and Kyla Kenedy. Scott Silveri created the series and serves as executive producer of the show, along with “Fresh Off the Boat’s” Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar. The series is produced by Twentieth Century Fox Television and ABC Studios.

Driver posted the news on Twitter, writing, “THIS JUST IN: #spechless picked up for a 3rd season HA! Brilliant. Couldn’t be happier.” She went on to say the third season will consist of 22 episodes.

The series remained a solid part of ABC’s Wednesday lineup in its sophomore season, averaging a 1.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 4.3 million viewers.

ABC had previously renewed “The Goldbergs,” “The Good Doctor,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Modern Family,” and “Roseanne.” The network has also ordered a spinoff of “The Goldbergs” for next season, along with the one-hour series “The Rookie” and “Take Two.” Earlier this week, ABC also ordered the drama series “A Million Little Things” for the 2018-2019 season.