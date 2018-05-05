You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Bravo Investigating Assault Allegation Against ‘Southern Charm’ Star

By

Ariana's Most Recent Stories

View All
bravo logo
CREDIT: Courtesy of bravo logo

Bravo and production company Haymaker are investigating an allegation of sexual assault leveled against Thomas Ravenel, a personality featured in the unscripted series “Southern Charm.”

“Haymaker, the production company for ‘Southern Charm,’ and Bravo take allegations like these very seriously. Haymaker is conducting an investigation, and once all the information is gathered and carefully  reviewed, appropriate action will be taken,” Bravo said in a statement.

People reported Thursday that Ravenel faces a sexual assault allegation from a woman he allegedly met on Tinder in 2015. The daughter of the woman who experienced the alleged assault detailed the accusations to People.

Ashley Perkins told People that in 2015 her mother, Debbie Holloway, went on a first date with Ravenel that resulted in the alleged assault.

Perkins told People that she participated in a mediation session with Ravenel. She told the magazine that she did not sign a non-disclosure agreement but her mother did.

Ravenel has been featured in “Southern Charm” since the series debuted  in 2014. The reality show is in the middle of its fifth season.

“My client enjoys a certain degree of fame and unfortunately has become – unfairly – a target for an individual who has, in my opinion, dubious motivations,” Ravenel’s attorney, Richard P. Terbrusch, told People.

More TV

  • bravo logo

    Bravo Investigating Assault Allegation Against 'Southern Charm' Star

    Bravo and production company Haymaker are investigating an allegation of sexual assault leveled against Thomas Ravenel, a personality featured in the unscripted series “Southern Charm.” “Haymaker, the production company for ‘Southern Charm,’ and Bravo take allegations like these very seriously. Haymaker is conducting an investigation, and once all the information is gathered and carefully  reviewed, […]

  • AMERICAN IDOL - "114 (Top 10

    'American Idol' Finalists Will Tour This Summer

    Bravo and production company Haymaker are investigating an allegation of sexual assault leveled against Thomas Ravenel, a personality featured in the unscripted series “Southern Charm.” “Haymaker, the production company for ‘Southern Charm,’ and Bravo take allegations like these very seriously. Haymaker is conducting an investigation, and once all the information is gathered and carefully  reviewed, […]

  • New Amsterdam

    Medical Drama 'New Amsterdam' Lands Series Order at NBC

    Bravo and production company Haymaker are investigating an allegation of sexual assault leveled against Thomas Ravenel, a personality featured in the unscripted series “Southern Charm.” “Haymaker, the production company for ‘Southern Charm,’ and Bravo take allegations like these very seriously. Haymaker is conducting an investigation, and once all the information is gathered and carefully  reviewed, […]

  • Richard Plepler Ent and Tech

    HBO Chief Richard Plepler Talks Growth Targets and Peak TV Competition at Variety Summit

    Bravo and production company Haymaker are investigating an allegation of sexual assault leveled against Thomas Ravenel, a personality featured in the unscripted series “Southern Charm.” “Haymaker, the production company for ‘Southern Charm,’ and Bravo take allegations like these very seriously. Haymaker is conducting an investigation, and once all the information is gathered and carefully  reviewed, […]

  • Descendants 2

    TV News Roundup: 'Descendants 3' Adds Two More to Cast

    Bravo and production company Haymaker are investigating an allegation of sexual assault leveled against Thomas Ravenel, a personality featured in the unscripted series “Southern Charm.” “Haymaker, the production company for ‘Southern Charm,’ and Bravo take allegations like these very seriously. Haymaker is conducting an investigation, and once all the information is gathered and carefully  reviewed, […]

  • Jordan Klepper Remote Controlled Podcast

    Remote Controlled: Jordan Klepper on 'The Opposition,' Capturing the Trump Perspective

    Bravo and production company Haymaker are investigating an allegation of sexual assault leveled against Thomas Ravenel, a personality featured in the unscripted series “Southern Charm.” “Haymaker, the production company for ‘Southern Charm,’ and Bravo take allegations like these very seriously. Haymaker is conducting an investigation, and once all the information is gathered and carefully  reviewed, […]

  • One Day At a Time 13

    Television Academy Announces 11th Annual Honorees

    Bravo and production company Haymaker are investigating an allegation of sexual assault leveled against Thomas Ravenel, a personality featured in the unscripted series “Southern Charm.” “Haymaker, the production company for ‘Southern Charm,’ and Bravo take allegations like these very seriously. Haymaker is conducting an investigation, and once all the information is gathered and carefully  reviewed, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad