Bravo Investigating Assault Allegation Against ‘Southern Charm’ Star

Bravo and production company Haymaker are investigating an allegation of sexual assault leveled against Thomas Ravenel, a personality featured in the unscripted series “Southern Charm.”

“Haymaker, the production company for ‘Southern Charm,’ and Bravo take allegations like these very seriously. Haymaker is conducting an investigation, and once all the information is gathered and carefully reviewed, appropriate action will be taken,” Bravo said in a statement.

People reported Thursday that Ravenel faces a sexual assault allegation from a woman he allegedly met on Tinder in 2015. The daughter of the woman who experienced the alleged assault detailed the accusations to People.

Ashley Perkins told People that in 2015 her mother, Debbie Holloway, went on a first date with Ravenel that resulted in the alleged assault.

Perkins told People that she participated in a mediation session with Ravenel. She told the magazine that she did not sign a non-disclosure agreement but her mother did.

Ravenel has been featured in “Southern Charm” since the series debuted in 2014. The reality show is in the middle of its fifth season.

“My client enjoys a certain degree of fame and unfortunately has become – unfairly – a target for an individual who has, in my opinion, dubious motivations,” Ravenel’s attorney, Richard P. Terbrusch, told People.