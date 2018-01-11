Mira Sorvino Encourages Time’s Up Activists to Stay Focused on Abuse

Mira Sorvina spoke about the Time’s Up movement Thursday, warning those involved in to stay focused on harassment and abuse and not be distracted by the issues of “a very general women’s movement” encompassing more issues such as pay equality.

“Our lives have to become more equitable in every way, but I think we still have to stay focused on harassment and abuse issues rather than jettisoning them in favor of a very general women’s movement,” Sorvino said during a panel at the Television Critics Association press tour for her new show, “Condor.” “I think it’s wonderful to work for parity and equal pay, but we cannot leave the voices of all the victims of abuse and harassment behind as we move forward to rise together.”

Sorvino on Wednesday published an open letter to Dylan Farrow, the daughter of filmmaker Woody Allen who has accused her father of sexually molesting her. In the letter, Sorvino apologized for not taking Farrow’s claims more seriously two decades ago when the actress worked with Allen on “Mighty Aphrodite,” for which won an Academy Award. She wrote that she would not work with Allen again.

“I am very excited that this movement of ‘Me Too’ and ‘Time’s Up’ is taking place not only for myself, but honestly for my daughters, because I cannot stand that they would have to suffer what I or just about any other women I ever met has suffered at some point in their life, if not multiple times,” she said Thursday. “I think it all requires great consideration and thought. It’s not a snap to judgment thing. I have been very, very careful about thinking long and hard before I put out any statements on anything, which is why I’ve done it in written form. I think it’s a really wonderful awakening time for all of us … to say that no one should ever have to be abused in their workplace or their home, harassed. Obviously sexual politics have no place in power dynamics.”

Farrow also spoke about complaints by some activists about people complicit in abuse in Hollywood now gravitating toward “Time’s Up.” “The concept of Time’s Up is a movement. Various individuals will be attracted to it, and there’s no vetting process.”