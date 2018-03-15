Anonymous Content, Casarotto Ramsay, United Agents Launch U.K.-Based Indie

Respected U.K. drama executive Sophie Gardiner is exiting Colin Callender’s Playground Entertainment to take the reins at Chapter One, a new U.K.-based producer set up by Anonymous Content, Casarotto Ramsay, and United Agents.

As MD of the new drama start-up, Gardiner will build a team and oversee operations at the new production company. She starts at Chapter One in June. At Playground she executive produced series including BBC and Starz period drama “Howard’s End,” and BBC and Masterpiece series “Little Women.”

Casarotto Ramsay & Associates and United Agents have a deep roster of clients spanning writers, directors and talent across film, TV, theater, and the publishing world. Anonymous is behind, or involved with, series including “Mr Robot,” and the upcoming “Catch 22” adaptation.

The trio said that their new London-based business will be work independently from their operations. It will generate drama series for the U.K., U.S., and international markets.

“Chapter One is going to be a wonderfully exciting and creative new presence in the television and film landscape and working with the three partners and their top level talent, among others, is an exciting new opportunity to produce outstanding premium drama,” Gardiner said.

Before joining Playground in 2014 she was a commissioner at U.K. broadcaster Channel 4 ordering series including “My Mad Fat Diary.”