Sony Launches New Unscripted Banner with U.K. Producer Alan Brown

Sony Pictures Television is rolling out a new unscripted production label, Human, with British producer and director Alan Brown.

Human will be housed in SPT’s London headquarters and is charged with working up new unscripted shows and properties based on existing Sony IP.

Brown’s credits include factual entertainment shows “Driving School of Mum and Dad,” and “Honey, We’re Killing the Kids.” At Sony he will report to Wayne Garvie, SPT’s president, international production.

Brown has worked for the BBC and ITV and U.K. production companies including Talkback.

“Alan has been responsible for many wonderful programmes over the years and, with his drive and enthusiasm, is the ideal person to oversee our new label, Human.’’ said Garvie. ‘’Within the Sony group we have multiple sources of intellectual property, and many stories to tell.”

Brown added: “We will be making fabulous shows that are both revealing and entertaining.”