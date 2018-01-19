Sony Launches New Unscripted Banner with U.K. Producer Alan Brown

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: SPT

Sony Pictures Television is rolling out a new unscripted production label, Human, with British producer and director Alan Brown.

Human will be housed in SPT’s London headquarters and is charged with working up new unscripted shows and properties based on existing Sony IP.

Brown’s credits include factual entertainment shows “Driving School of Mum and Dad,” and “Honey, We’re Killing the Kids.” At Sony he will report to Wayne Garvie, SPT’s president, international production.

Brown has worked for the BBC and ITV and U.K. production companies including Talkback.

“Alan has been responsible for many wonderful programmes over the years and, with his drive and enthusiasm, is the ideal person to oversee our new label, Human.’’ said Garvie. ‘’Within the Sony group we have multiple sources of intellectual property, and many stories to tell.”

Brown added: “We will be making fabulous shows that are both revealing and entertaining.”

More TV

  • BBC Studios Sets Leadership Team, BBC

    BBC Studios Sets Leadership Team, BBC Worldwide Content Chief Exiting

    Sony Pictures Television is rolling out a new unscripted production label, Human, with British producer and director Alan Brown. Human will be housed in SPT’s London headquarters and is charged with working up new unscripted shows and properties based on existing Sony IP. Brown’s credits include factual entertainment shows “Driving School of Mum and Dad,” and […]

  • Sony Launches New Unscripted Banner with

    Sony Launches New Unscripted Banner with U.K. Producer Alan Brown

    Sony Pictures Television is rolling out a new unscripted production label, Human, with British producer and director Alan Brown. Human will be housed in SPT’s London headquarters and is charged with working up new unscripted shows and properties based on existing Sony IP. Brown’s credits include factual entertainment shows “Driving School of Mum and Dad,” and […]

  • ‘Dunkirk,' ‘Black Mirror’ Winners at Casting

    ‘Dunkirk,' ‘Black Mirror’ Among Winners at Casting Society Artios Awards

    Sony Pictures Television is rolling out a new unscripted production label, Human, with British producer and director Alan Brown. Human will be housed in SPT’s London headquarters and is charged with working up new unscripted shows and properties based on existing Sony IP. Brown’s credits include factual entertainment shows “Driving School of Mum and Dad,” and […]

  • Grown-ish

    'Grown-ish' Renewed for Season 2 at Freeform

    Sony Pictures Television is rolling out a new unscripted production label, Human, with British producer and director Alan Brown. Human will be housed in SPT’s London headquarters and is charged with working up new unscripted shows and properties based on existing Sony IP. Brown’s credits include factual entertainment shows “Driving School of Mum and Dad,” and […]

  • MARVEL'S CLOAK & DAGGER - Freeform's

    Freeform Sets Premiere Dates for 'Cloak & Dagger,' 'Bold Type' Season 2

    Sony Pictures Television is rolling out a new unscripted production label, Human, with British producer and director Alan Brown. Human will be housed in SPT’s London headquarters and is charged with working up new unscripted shows and properties based on existing Sony IP. Brown’s credits include factual entertainment shows “Driving School of Mum and Dad,” and […]

  • Rose McGowan

    10 Things We Learned at the Television Critics Assn. Press Tour

    Sony Pictures Television is rolling out a new unscripted production label, Human, with British producer and director Alan Brown. Human will be housed in SPT’s London headquarters and is charged with working up new unscripted shows and properties based on existing Sony IP. Brown’s credits include factual entertainment shows “Driving School of Mum and Dad,” and […]

  • The cast of HEATHERS from l

    TV News Roundup: 'Heathers' Series Releases First Trailer (Watch)

    Sony Pictures Television is rolling out a new unscripted production label, Human, with British producer and director Alan Brown. Human will be housed in SPT’s London headquarters and is charged with working up new unscripted shows and properties based on existing Sony IP. Brown’s credits include factual entertainment shows “Driving School of Mum and Dad,” and […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad