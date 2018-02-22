Sony Prepares ‘The Launch’ for International Take Off

Sony Pictures Television has scooped the international rights to “The Launch” and is prepping a U.K. and other local versions of the singing format, which has fared well in Canada. Season one has just wrapped on free-TV network CTV.

SPT will sell the finished Canadian version and the remake rights, with its London-based production company Electric Ray assigned to working up a U.K. version.

The format sees unsigned, emerging artists audition for the chance to record and perform in each standalone episode. Music industry names mentor the acts and decide which version of the song is released and in Canada several of the singles have gone on to top the charts. Mentors in season one included Shania Twain, Boy George, and Fergie.

Sarah Edwards, creative director of global formats, Sony Pictures Television said: “As soon as we saw it we knew it was the music talent show we had been looking for. It is a unique and authentic look into what it takes to be a successful performer and recording artist in today’s music business and we are confident that audiences around the world will embrace it.”

Based on a concept by Scott Borchetta of Big Machine Label Group, “The Launch” was co-created by Borchetta in association with Randy Lennox and Bell Media, and Paul Franklin of, in partnership with John Brunton and Lindsay Cox of Insight Productions.