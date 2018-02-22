You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sony Prepares ‘The Launch’ for International Take Off

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: SPT

Sony Pictures Television has scooped the international rights to “The Launch” and is prepping a U.K. and other local versions of the singing format, which has fared well in Canada. Season one has just wrapped on free-TV network CTV.

SPT will sell the finished Canadian version and the remake rights, with its London-based production company Electric Ray assigned to working up a U.K. version.

The format sees unsigned, emerging artists audition for the chance to record and perform in each standalone episode. Music industry names mentor the acts and decide which version of the song is released and in Canada several of the singles have gone on to top the charts. Mentors in season one included Shania Twain, Boy George, and Fergie.

Sarah Edwards, creative director of global formats, Sony Pictures Television said: “As soon as we saw it we knew it was the music talent show we had been looking for. It is a unique and authentic look into what it takes to be a successful performer and recording artist in today’s music business and we are confident that audiences around the world will embrace it.”

Based on a concept by Scott Borchetta of Big Machine Label Group, “The Launch” was co-created by Borchetta in association with Randy Lennox and Bell Media, and Paul Franklin of, in partnership with John Brunton and Lindsay Cox of Insight Productions.

More TV

  • 'Fleabag' Team to Develop Romantic-Comedy Series

    'Fleabag' Team to Develop Romantic-Comedy Series With Entertainment One

    Sony Pictures Television has scooped the international rights to “The Launch” and is prepping a U.K. and other local versions of the singing format, which has fared well in Canada. Season one has just wrapped on free-TV network CTV. SPT will sell the finished Canadian version and the remake rights, with its London-based production company […]

  • Sony Sets ‘The Launch’ for International

    Sony Prepares ‘The Launch’ for International Take Off

    Sony Pictures Television has scooped the international rights to “The Launch” and is prepping a U.K. and other local versions of the singing format, which has fared well in Canada. Season one has just wrapped on free-TV network CTV. SPT will sell the finished Canadian version and the remake rights, with its London-based production company […]

  • HBO Renews 'High Maintenance' and 'Crashing'

    HBO Renews 'High Maintenance' and 'Crashing' for Season 3

    Sony Pictures Television has scooped the international rights to “The Launch” and is prepping a U.K. and other local versions of the singing format, which has fared well in Canada. Season one has just wrapped on free-TV network CTV. SPT will sell the finished Canadian version and the remake rights, with its London-based production company […]

  • Michael O'Neill

    TV News Roundup: 'Scandal' Books Michael O'Neill in Recurring Guest Role

    Sony Pictures Television has scooped the international rights to “The Launch” and is prepping a U.K. and other local versions of the singing format, which has fared well in Canada. Season one has just wrapped on free-TV network CTV. SPT will sell the finished Canadian version and the remake rights, with its London-based production company […]

  • Damon Wayans Jr

    Damon Wayans Jr. Lands Lead Role in CBS Comedy Pilot From Austen Earl, Tim McAuliffe

    Sony Pictures Television has scooped the international rights to “The Launch” and is prepping a U.K. and other local versions of the singing format, which has fared well in Canada. Season one has just wrapped on free-TV network CTV. SPT will sell the finished Canadian version and the remake rights, with its London-based production company […]

  • Superstore

    'Superstore' Renewed for Season 4 at NBC

    Sony Pictures Television has scooped the international rights to “The Launch” and is prepping a U.K. and other local versions of the singing format, which has fared well in Canada. Season one has just wrapped on free-TV network CTV. SPT will sell the finished Canadian version and the remake rights, with its London-based production company […]

  • SXSW 2018 Highlights: Visit the 'Westworld'

    SXSW 2018 Highlights: Visit the 'Westworld' Theme Park, 'Shameless' Bar

    Sony Pictures Television has scooped the international rights to “The Launch” and is prepping a U.K. and other local versions of the singing format, which has fared well in Canada. Season one has just wrapped on free-TV network CTV. SPT will sell the finished Canadian version and the remake rights, with its London-based production company […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad