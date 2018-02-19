Sony Television Crowns New International Production Management Team

Sony Pictures Television has announced a number of key changes to the senior management team of its International Production arm, including two new roles. Richard Parsons is set to take on the new role of executive vice president of operations for the international production arm.

Parsons will oversee all operational and commercial matters affecting the international production group in his new role including for flagship titles like Netflix’s “The Crown” (pictured). He originally joined Sony Pictures Television’s International Production division in 2012 as senior vice president of corporate business and legal affairs. His new role is one of several management changes announced Monday by Wayne Garvie, president of Sony Pictures Television International Production.

Other changes include Cheryl Lynch being promoted to executive vice president of international business affairs and Brendan Fitzgerald joining the division in the new role of senior vice president of international co-productions.

Angélica Guerra, Sony’s senior vice president and managing director of international production for Latin America and U.S. Hispanic will also join the senior management team of Sony Pictures Television International Production alongside Sarah Edwards of the Future Formats team, Carrie Ferman, senior vice president of business strategy and incoming head of finance, Laura McGaughey.

“There are exciting times ahead for all of us and I believe our leadership and collective team is perfectly positioned to maximise the many opportunities that lie ahead,” said Garvie of the new announcements.