Sony Seals International Sales on Spy Drama ‘Counterpart’

Sony Pictures Television has secured deals for spy drama “Counterpart” in more than 40 international territories including China, Japan, Korea, France, Spain, Russia and Canada. The series, created by Justin Marks, stars Oscar-winner J.K. Simmons in dual roles. It premiered in the U.S. on Starz in December and ranks at the premium cable network’s top show so far in 2018.

In Europe, HBO has taken the series in Spain and across Central Europe. OCS has picked up “Counterpart” for broadcast in France, while Telenet will handle it in Belgium for Flemish-speaking audiences. ViaSat World has rights in Russia and MTG in the Nordic markets. The show will play across the Middle East through beIN; while Turkey will be handled by D-Smart.

In the major Asian markets, Internet company Sohu has taken rights for China; satcaster Wowow will handle it in Japan; and KT has acquired the rights for South Korea.

Bell Media has acquired Canadian rights.

Simmons plays a lowly cog in the bureaucratic machinery of a Berlin-based United Nations spy agency who discovers that his organization safeguards a secret crossing into a parallel dimension. He soon finds himself thrust into a shadow world of intrigue, danger, and double cross where the only man he can trust is his near-identical counterpart from this parallel world.

Co-starring Olivia Williams, Harry Lloyd, Nicholas Pinnock, Nazanin Boniadi, Sara Serraiocco and Ulrich Thomsen, “Counterpart” is produced by Gilbert Films, Anonymous Content and MRC. It is written and executive produced by Marks.