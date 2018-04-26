Sony Pictures Television Promotes Casting Chief Dawn Steinberg

Sony Pictures Television has promoted Dawn Steinberg to executive vice president, worldwide talent and casting. The move was announced Thursday in a memo to staff from SPT chairman Mike Hopkins.

In her new role, Steinberg will continue to oversee talent and casting on all U.S. productions. She will add oversight of international productions.

Steinberg joined SPT in 2003 as senior VP, talent and casting. She was previously a casting consultant for NBC Studios. She served as senior VP of talent and casting for Artists Television Group prior to joining NBC, and began her career casting Off-Broadway theater in New York.

Read the full memo from Hopkins below:

Good morning,

I am pleased to announce that Dawn Steinberg has been promoted to EVP, Worldwide Talent & Casting, adding international productions to her current responsibilities. In addition to overseeing talent and casting on our U.S. productions, Dawn will now also lend her expertise to casting for series and limited series produced by all of our international production companies, including Left Bank Pictures, Playmaker Media, Teleset and Blueprint Pictures. Dawn will continue to report to Jeff Frost, Chris Parnell and Jason Clodfelter on U.S. productions, and to Wayne Garvie for international.

For 15 years, Dawn has been a fierce advocate for talent at SPT. She has led the casting of some of our most successful series including Breaking Bad, Outlander, The Goldbergs and this year’s most watched new drama, The Good Doctor, where she was instrumental in casting Freddie Highmore. Most recently, Dawn oversaw casting on the highly anticipated new series, Cobra Kai. Dawn has also championed diversity in casting on shows such as S.W.A.T., One Day at a Time, Alex, Inc. and others. Prior to SPT, she was a casting consultant at NBC Studios and was SVP, talent and casting, at Artists Television Group.

Please join me in congratulating Dawn on this new role.

Mike