‘Sons of Anarchy’ Spinoff ‘Mayans MC’ Picked Up to Series by FX

Debra Birnbaum

Kurt Sutter
FX has greenlit “Mayans MC,” ordering a 10-episode season of the drama from Kurt Sutter and Elgin James, setting a premiere for later this year.

Mayans MC” is the next chapter in the “Sons of Anarchy” saga, Sutter’s highly rated series which ran for seven seasons on FX. The series is set after the events of “Sons,” where EZ Reyes, fresh out of prison, is a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the Cali/Mexi border. Reyes must carve out his new outlaw identity in a town where he once was the golden boy.

“Kurt Sutter is a master storyteller and ‘Mayans MC’ has the raw energy and intensity that are hallmarks of his signature style,” said Nick Grad, president of original programming for FX. “Thanks to Kurt, co-creator Elgin James and this amazing cast, ‘Mayans MC’ builds on the legacy of ‘Sons of Anarchy,’ taking it in a thrilling new direction that we can’t wait for the world to see.”

“Mayans MC” stars Edward James Olmos, JD Pardo, Sarah Bolger, Clayton Cardenas, Richard Cabral, Michael Irby, Raoul Trujillo, Antonio Jaramillo and Carla Baratta. Noberto Barba directed the pilot and will be an executive producer, along with Sutter. The series hails from Fox 21 TV Studios and FX Productions.

The pilot for “Mayans MC” was completely reshot last year, with key roles recast. “Sons of Anarchy” underwent a similarly rigorous pilot process, with Ron Perlman replacing Scott Glenn in the role of motorcycle club president Clay Morrow. Rivera was originally cast as a member of the Sons before being cast as Marcus Alvarez, the leader of the rival Mayans MC.

