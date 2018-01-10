‘Snowpiercer’ Series Starring Jennifer Connelly Greenlit at TNT

“Snowpiercer” has been ordered to series at TNT, Variety has learned.

The series is based on the Bong Joon Ho’s 2013 film of the same name and stars Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Mickey Sumner, Susan Park, Benjamin Haigh, Sasha Frolova, Katie McGuinness, Alison Wright, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand, and Lena Hall.

“I’m a personal fan of Bong Joon Ho’s epic film, and jumped at the chance to honor his original vision, yet expand upon the world and characters with a diverse, award-winning cast,” said Sarah Aubrey, executive vice president of original programming for TNT. “Science fiction is the perfect genre to examine issues of race, class, gender and natural resources with thought-provoking and exciting storytelling. Snowpiercer will explore those relevant issues while embarking on a wild, action-filled ride.”

Set seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, the series centers on the remnants of humanity, who inhabit a gigantic, perpetually-moving train that circles the globe. As it does, issues of class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival are raised.

“Snowpiercer” is a co-production of Tomorrow Studios and Turner’s Studio T, along with CJ Entertainment. The pilot was directed by Scott Derrickson and was written by Josh Friedman. The series is executive produced by Tomorrow Studios’ Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements, and the original film’s Bong Joon Ho, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun and Dooho Choi.