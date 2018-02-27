TNT’s ‘Snowpiercer’ Series Sets ‘Orphan Black’ Co-Creator as New Showrunner

Graeme Manson is stepping in as the new showrunner for TNT’s “Snowpiercer” series.

The co-creator of “Orphan Black” takes over the upcoming drama series from Josh Friedman, who parted ways with the show in January as Variety exclusively reported.

“Graeme’s extensive background in the sci-fi genre coupled with his brilliant work behind Orphan Black made him the perfect choice for this series,” said Sarah Aubrey, executive vice president of original programming for TNT. “He is the best conductor to navigate the thought provoking and delicate themes of the series while bringing this frozen, futuristic world to life.”

Manson co-created the hit and critically-praised sci-fi thriller “Orphan Black” alongside John Fawcett. In addition, he has penned several episodes of TV series like “Rent-A-Goalie,” “Flashpoint,” and “The Bridge,” in addition to writing the film “Cube.”

“Snowpiercer,” based on the 2014 Bong Joon Ho film, takes place seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland and centers on a small band of people who inhabit a gigantic, perpetually moving train that circles the globe. Jennifer Connelly stars along with Daveed Diggs, Mickey Sumner, Susan Park, Benjamin Haigh, Sasha Frolova, Katie McGuinness, Alison Wright, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand and Lena Hall.

“Snowpiercer” is a co-production of Tomorrow Studios and Turner’s Studio T, along with CJ Entertainment. The pilot was directed by Scott Derrickson, and the series is executive produced by Tomorrow Studios’ Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements, as well as Bong Joon Ho, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun and Dooho Choi.