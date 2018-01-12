Sam Rockwell, Jessica Chastain to Make ‘SNL’ Hosting Debuts

Sam Rockwell and Jessica Chastain will make their “Saturday Night Live” hosting debuts this month, NBC announced Thursday.

Rockwell will host “SNL” on Jan. 13. He recently won a Golden Globe for his performance in the film “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” which also stars Globe winner Frances McDormand and Woody Harrelson. The film itself also won the Golden Globe for best drama. Halsey will join Rockwell, who is also marking her debut as musical guest. Halsey’s latest album, “hopeless fountain kingdom,” was released in June and peaked at number one on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart.

Jessica Chastain will take the “SNL” stage on Jan. 20. The celebrated actress can currently be seen in Aaron Sorkin’s drama “Molly’s Game,” opposite Idris Elba and Kevin Costner. Alongside Chastain, Troye Sivan will appear as musical guest for the first time. “My My My!” – the lead single from Sivan’s new album – was released last night. “Blue Neighborhood,” his 2015 multi-platinum debut album, topped the iTunes charts in 66 countries.

“SNL” vet Will Ferrell, who was a cast member from 1995-2002, will return to “SNL” as host for the fourth time on Jan. 27. His latest comedy, “Daddy’s Home 2,” was released in November. Chris Stapleton will join Ferrell as musical guest for the second time. His most recent album, “From A Room: Volume 2,” was released on Dec. 1. It follows “From A Room: Volume 1,” which won the 2017 CMA for Album of the Year and is nominated for Best Country Album at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards.

“Saturday Night Live” is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.