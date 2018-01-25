TV News Roundup: ‘Sneaky Pete’ Sets Season 2 Premiere Date at Amazon

In today’s roundup, Amazon announced the return of “Sneaky Pete,” and HBO released the premiere date for “Notes from the Field.”

DATES

The second season of Amazon’s original series “Sneaky Pete” premieres on March 9. The drama stars Emmy winner Margo Martindale, Peter Gerety, Giovanni Ribisi, and Marin Ireland. Sony Pictures Television Studio co-produces, and Emmy winners Graham Yost and Bryan Cranston are executive producers. The show focuses on a con man who assumes the identity of his former cellmate and is hunted by a gangster. The series was co-created by Cranston and David Shore from “The Good Doctor.”

HBO will premiere its adaptation of the play “Notes from the Field” on Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The HBO Films presentation is conceived, written, and performed by Anna Deavere Smith who starred in the one-woman off-Broadway show the movie is based on. The adaption addresses young people’s lack of access to opportunities and resources when they live in poverty and how they are consequently led into the criminal justice system. It is directed by Kristi Zea.

EVENTS

Related Helen Mirren Joins HBO and Sky's 'Catherine the Great' Meryl Streep Joins 'Big Little Lies' Season 2

The LA Skins Fest, a Native American film festival, announced it is accepting applications for the third Native American TV Writers Lab. The lab is a five-week TV writing workshop that prepares Native Americans to write for major television networks. It also intends to address the lack of Native American writers working in primetime network television.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Univision Communications Inc. announced Thursday that Lisa Valentino is the new executive vice president of revenue innovation. Valentino will work with the digital, revenue, and content team to focus on consumer insights and audience targeting.

Jennifer Rogers Doyle was promoted to senior vice president of brand development and integrated planning at Disney Channels Worldwide. Doyle joined the company in 2004 and has held the position of vice president of franchise management since 2005. She will oversee the development strategies for television series, movies and programming events.