Sky Reports 11.5% Gender Pay Gap in U.K., Aims for Women in Half of Senior Roles by 2020

Sky has reported an average 11.5% gap between the men and women in its ranks in Britain – a gap that widens to 40% when it comes to bonuses.

The pay-TV giant employs 25,000 people in the U.K. and, like other large companies, is obliged by British law to publish gender pay information. Sky’s salary disparity between the sexes is below the nationwide average of 14% and compares favorably to other major British broadcasters.

The U.K.-listed company said its gap was caused by a gender imbalance in its higher executive and technical roles. In a video revealing the pay figures, Sky said Wednesday that “pay equality isn’t the issue; female under-representation is.” The satcaster has pledged to have 50% of senior roles occupied by women by 2020.

All companies in Britain with more than 250 employees are now legally bound to report, in broad terms, what they pay their male and female employees. Earlier this week ITV said it had a 16.4% gender pay gap, and Channel 4 previously reported a divide of 28.6%.

21st Century Fox is still attempting to buy the chunk of Sky it does not already own for $15 billion. Comcast has now made a richer bid. Both want to acquire all of Sky’s operations in Europe, which span Austria, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, and the U.K.

The pay numbers released Wednesday apply only to the U.K., where Sky is the largest pay-TV operator. “We’ve already initiated a number of programs aimed at improving gender representation across our many different teams, and whilst we’re seeing improvements, we know there is more we can do,” said Stephen van Rooyen, CEO of Sky in the U.K.

He added: “We have ambitious targets in place – such as aiming for 50-50 gender balance amongst our most senior roles by 2020 – which demonstrates the importance we’re placing on improving gender balance across all levels of our organization.”