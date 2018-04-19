You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sky CEO Says Business 'On Track' in 'Challenging' Conditions

A view of the headquarter of the Italian SKY television broadcast in Milan, Italy, Friday, July 25, 2014. London-based satellite broadcaster BSkyB has agreed to take control of its sister companies in Italy and Germany, creating a European pay TV giant, by buying stakes from 21st Century Fox. The deal announced Friday to buy Sky Italia and 57 percent of Sky Deutschland is valued at 5.35 billion pounds ($9.1 billion). BSkyB's largest shareholder is Rupert Murdoch, who holds just over 39 percent of the company.(AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Sky CEO Jeremy Darroch said the business is in good shape and on track to hit its full-year targets. Sky posted a 5% increase in overall revenue of £10.1 billion ($14.4 billion) for the nine months to end-March. EBITDA profit increased 10% year-on-year, taking the total to £1.7 billion.

Sky extended its rights deal for Premier League soccer in the U.K. in the quarter and also agreed bundling deals with Netflix and Spotify. Darroch said Netflix will launch on Sky in the U.K. later this year. Sky has 23 million customers across its European footprint.

With 21st Century Fox still attempting to get a deal for the chunk of Sky it does not own over the line, and Comcast set to make a richer offer, Darroch told reporters that “no matter what happens to the company’s ownership over the next few months, we all feel that Sky is a business that is in a strong position today.”

With the battle for control of Sky playing out Darroch said there had been some contact with Comcast. “We have been helping them in terms of their regulatory process and they have been moving through that,” he said. He added Comcast has yet to lodge a full offer and “as and when they do that, if they do that, then we’ll come back and talk in more detail.”

“Who knows,” Darroch said when asked whether he would be running Sky in a year. “I’m just very focused here. Obviously the business is in a period of some change and I’m determined to manage that [change] and keep it in as a good a shape as it can be, and who knows what will happen in the future.”

The Sky chief ruled himself out of the running for the top job at advertising giant WPP following the departure of its chief executive Martin Sorrell. Sky’s ad revenues were up 9% across the group.

