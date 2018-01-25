Sky Posts Earnings Rise in Last Half of 2017, Announces Move Into Original Films

Sky saw a 5% year-on-year increase in revenue in the second half of 2017 and a 24% hike in operating profit as the satcaster continues its aggressive move into making original content, including a new announcement Thursday that it is moving into financing films as well as TV shows.

The pan-European broadcasting giant also added about 365,000 subscribers for a total of 22.9 million across Britain, Ireland, Italy, Germany and Austria. Sky has also launched streaming services in other countries, such as Spain.

It reported an operating profit of £573 million for the six months ending Dec. 31, 2017. Revenue during the same period was £6.7 billion. Operating costs were flat.

Sky also said Thursday that it had renewed its deal with Warner Bros. in Britain and Germany to have faster access to the studio’s new titles and to the Harry Potter, “Lord of the Rings,” and Lego movie franchises.

Though known for offering live sports and movies, Sky has been making a major push into original content, including such high-end series as “The Young Pope.” This year’s lineup of shows features the newly launched “Britannia,” a “Game of Thrones”-style series based in ancient Britain under Roman rule, and the upcoming “Das Boot,” a spinoff of the award-winning German film. New seasons of series such as “Riviera” have also been announced.

Related Sky News Back in Spotlight in Latest Twist of Fox-Sky Bid Fox Still Expects Sky Takeover to Go Through, but Opponents Rejoice

“Our focus on high quality, differentiated local programming to complement what we acquire through our partners is working well,” CEO Jeremy Darroch said. “Viewing to Sky channels increased by 6% and, following both critical success and record audiences for Sky Original productions, we will be increasing our investment in original content each and every year.”

The move into film financing and production had been the subject of recent rumor. It comes as Sky faces growing competition from rivals such as BT, Amazon and Netflix, including in its core area of sports coverage.

The company also continues to be in limbo over its proposed takeover by 21st Century Fox. The bid has been a vexed affair, with British regulatory bodies and government officials subjecting it to lengthy review.

Earlier this week, the takeover’s prospects were dealt a blow when the U.K. Competition and Markets Authority provisionally concluded that a Fox-Sky merger would not be in the public interest. The authority said that the deal would concentrate too much power over the media and public opinion in the hands of the Murdoch family.

More follows.