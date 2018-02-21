You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sky Inks CBS Deal for Weekly James Corden Talkshow Highlights

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Sclarke

The best of James Corden’s U.S. talkshow will be packaged into a weekly highlights show for Sky viewers in the U.K.

Fox-backed Sky has inked a deal with CBS for the one-hour weekly version of “The Late Late Show With James Corden,” which will be on its flagship Sky One channel from early March. Full episodes of the show are already available on-demand on Sky and its streaming service Now TV.

Corden filmed several instalments of his show in London last year and the episodes went out on Sky. The satcaster and CBS said at the time they were keen to look at bringing the show to the U.K. again.

CBS Studios International did the highlights deal for the “The Late Late Show With James Corden,” which is produced by Fulwell 73, the producer that Corden part owns.

“We are delighted to be able to make a ‘best of week’ highlights show for the U.K. and continue our great relationship with Sky,” said Ben Winston, executive producer of “The Late Late Show With James Corden ” and co-director of Fulwell 73.

More TV

  • Sky Inks CBS Deal for Weekly

    Sky Inks CBS Deal for Weekly James Corden Talkshow Highlights

    The best of James Corden’s U.S. talkshow will be packaged into a weekly highlights show for Sky viewers in the U.K. Fox-backed Sky has inked a deal with CBS for the one-hour weekly version of “The Late Late Show With James Corden,” which will be on its flagship Sky One channel from early March. Full […]

  • Berlin Globo Series Showcase Underscores Its

    Berlin Globo Series Showcase Underscores Its Upscale Revolution

    The best of James Corden’s U.S. talkshow will be packaged into a weekly highlights show for Sky viewers in the U.K. Fox-backed Sky has inked a deal with CBS for the one-hour weekly version of “The Late Late Show With James Corden,” which will be on its flagship Sky One channel from early March. Full […]

  • Late Night Hosts Spotlight Florida Shooting,

    Late Night Hosts Spotlight Students Advocating for Action After Florida Shooting

    The best of James Corden’s U.S. talkshow will be packaged into a weekly highlights show for Sky viewers in the U.K. Fox-backed Sky has inked a deal with CBS for the one-hour weekly version of “The Late Late Show With James Corden,” which will be on its flagship Sky One channel from early March. Full […]

  • Tavis Smiley Accuses PBS of Racial

    Tavis Smiley Accuses PBS of Racial Bias in Contract Lawsuit

    The best of James Corden’s U.S. talkshow will be packaged into a weekly highlights show for Sky viewers in the U.K. Fox-backed Sky has inked a deal with CBS for the one-hour weekly version of “The Late Late Show With James Corden,” which will be on its flagship Sky One channel from early March. Full […]

  • Phillipa Soo

    'Hamilton' Star Phillipa Soo Joins CBS Drama Pilot 'The Code'

    The best of James Corden’s U.S. talkshow will be packaged into a weekly highlights show for Sky viewers in the U.K. Fox-backed Sky has inked a deal with CBS for the one-hour weekly version of “The Late Late Show With James Corden,” which will be on its flagship Sky One channel from early March. Full […]

  • 'Silicon Valley' Gives First Look at

    'Silicon Valley' Drops First Trailer for T.J. Miller-less Season 5 (Watch)

    The best of James Corden’s U.S. talkshow will be packaged into a weekly highlights show for Sky viewers in the U.K. Fox-backed Sky has inked a deal with CBS for the one-hour weekly version of “The Late Late Show With James Corden,” which will be on its flagship Sky One channel from early March. Full […]

  • Tony Hernandez

    Imagine Entertainment Acquires Tony Hernandez's Jax Media

    The best of James Corden’s U.S. talkshow will be packaged into a weekly highlights show for Sky viewers in the U.K. Fox-backed Sky has inked a deal with CBS for the one-hour weekly version of “The Late Late Show With James Corden,” which will be on its flagship Sky One channel from early March. Full […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad