Sky Inks CBS Deal for Weekly James Corden Talkshow Highlights

The best of James Corden’s U.S. talkshow will be packaged into a weekly highlights show for Sky viewers in the U.K.

Fox-backed Sky has inked a deal with CBS for the one-hour weekly version of “The Late Late Show With James Corden,” which will be on its flagship Sky One channel from early March. Full episodes of the show are already available on-demand on Sky and its streaming service Now TV.

Corden filmed several instalments of his show in London last year and the episodes went out on Sky. The satcaster and CBS said at the time they were keen to look at bringing the show to the U.K. again.

CBS Studios International did the highlights deal for the “The Late Late Show With James Corden,” which is produced by Fulwell 73, the producer that Corden part owns.

“We are delighted to be able to make a ‘best of week’ highlights show for the U.K. and continue our great relationship with Sky,” said Ben Winston, executive producer of “The Late Late Show With James Corden ” and co-director of Fulwell 73.