Sky Will Bundle Netflix in New Package

CREDIT: Sky

“Britannia” and “The Crown” are coming together. Sky subscribers in the U.K. will soon be able to access Netflix through a new package the satcaster will introduce.

Sky, currently the subject of takeover offers from 21st Century Fox and Comcast, will integrate Netflix into its service. Customers with its high-end Sky Q set-top box and service will be able see the usual Sky channels – including the HBO and Showtime content on Sky Atlantic – plus the full Netflix offering.

Netflix has already been integrated into the offerings of several traditional pay-TV operators in Europe as part of a deal with Liberty Global, including with Virgin Media in Britain. Netflix will be integrated into the Sky service in Britain and Ireland later this year and then in Italy and Germany later in 2018.

Jeremy Darroch, Group Chief Executive of Sky, said: “By placing Sky and Netflix content side by side, along with programs from the likes of HBO, Showtime, Fox and Disney, we are making the entertainment experience even easier and simpler for our customers.”

