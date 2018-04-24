You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sky Orders Rock Documentary on Blondie Drummer Clem Burke (EXCLUSIVE)

Phix and Canis produce, Starline lands international rights

CREDIT: Starline

Sky has greenlit “My View: Clem Burke,” a music doc about the titular Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Blondie drummer.

Burke is one of Rolling Stone magazine’s 100 Greatest Drummers of All Time and has played with musical greats including Bob Dylan, Pete Townsend, Iggy Pop, The Ramones and The Eurythmics, as well as being the drummer in iconic rock band Blondie.

European pay-TV giant Sky will run the one-hour program on its Sky Arts channel in the U.K. The producers said it will be an access-all-areas look into the world of Burke, also known as the “Doctor of Rock,” and dubbed the hardest working drummer in the business.

Philip Sansom produced the film for PHIX in conjunction with Canis Productions. Alan Judd, CEO of International Television and Media, which owns Canis, said: “From Blondie and beyond, Clem Burke is a pure rock legend whose raw talent and enigmatic presence are brilliantly distilled in this thrilling documentary.”

Canis has a growing profile in music docs, making shows including “The Last Lennon Interview,” which examined the last days of John Lennon’s life. London-based Starline has sealed a deal for the rights to “My View: Clem Burke,” and will be drumming up interest in the film internationally.

Starline cofounder Carey Fitzgerald negotiated the deal with Judd and said: “Faultlessly produced, ‘My View: Clem Burke’ is must-see, music driven TV, sure to excite rock-loving audiences everywhere. We’re delighted to be working with Canis and look forward to bringing this great documentary to international attention.”

