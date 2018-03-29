Sissy Spacek Joins Julia Roberts Amazon Series ‘Homecoming’

Academy Award winner Sissy Spacek has been cast in a recurring role in the upcoming Amazon series “Homecoming.”

The series stars Julia Roberts, Bobby Cannavale and Stephan James and is described as a psychological thriller that centers on a caseworker at a facility treating soldiers returning from war, and a veteran eager to rejoin civilian life. It is based on the hit podcast from Gimlet Media.

Spacek will play Ellen Bergman, the mother of Roberts’ character Heidi. Ellen is said to be no-nonsense, somewhat crabby, but fiercely protective of her daughter.

Spacek is one of the most respected actresses in Hollywood with a career spanning four decades. She is best known for playing the title role in Brian De Palma’s “Carrie,” based on the Stephen King novel, as well as for her roles in “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” “Badlands,” “The Straight Story,” “In the Bedroom,” and the upcoming film “Old Man and The Gun.” She won the Oscar for her role in “Coal Miner’s Daughter.” Her television credits include HBO’s “Big Love,” Netflix’s “Bloodline,” and upcoming Hulu series “Castle Rock.”

She is repped by UTA and MGMT Entertainment.

The series hails from Universal Cable Productions (UCP) and Amazon Studios. It is written and executive produced by podcast creators Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg, and directed by “Mr. Robot” creator Sam Esmail. Esmail will also produce through his production company Esmail Corp along with “Mr. Robot” executive producer Chad Hamilton of Anonymous Content. Chris Giliberti, Alex Blumberg, and Matt Lieber of Gimlet Media will also executive produce. Roberts also will serve as executive producer through her production company Red Om Films. Her partners Lisa Gillan and Marisa Yeres Gill will co-executive produce. Amazon Studios gave a two-season, straight-to-series order to “Homecoming,” which will premiere globally on the streaming service.